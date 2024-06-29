 BPSC TRE 3 re-exam dates announced, check time table here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
BPSC TRE 3 re-exam dates announced, check time table here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Bishal Kalita
Jun 29, 2024 11:01 AM IST

BPSC TRE 3.0 Date: The candidates can check the exam schedule on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC TRE 3.0 Date: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the subject-wise detailed time table for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (BPSC TRE 3.0 re-exam dates). The candidates can check the exam schedule on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC TRE 3 re-exam dates announced (File Photo)
BPSC TRE 3 re-exam dates announced (File Photo)

The examination will be held on July 19, 20, 21 and 22.

On the first three days, the exam will be held in single shifts from 12 pm to 2:30 pm-

July 19: Mathematics and Science, Social Science, Hindi, English, Sanskrit and Urdu (for Class 6 to Class 8)

July 20: General, Urdu, Bangla (classes 1 to 5)

July 21:

Hindi, Bangla, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, English, Science, Mathematics, Fine Art, Dance, Physical Education, Maithili, Music and Social Science (for classes 9-10, Education Department)

Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Physical Education (for classes 6-10, SC, ST Welfare Department)

On July 22, the test will be held in two shifts – from 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Morning shift: All subjects for classes 11-12 teachers at Education and SC, ST Welfare Department schools.

Afternoon shift: Computer, Music, Art subjects for classes 6 to 10 teachers at SC, ST Welfare Department schools.

The BPSC had to cancel the TRE 3.0 exam held on March 15 following allegations of question paper leak. Around 3.75 lakh school teacher aspirants appeared for the examination that day.

Read: Paper Leak: BPSC TRE 3.0 held on March 15 cancelled, new date later

For further information regarding the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 3.0) in Bihar, the candidates are advised to visit the official website of the commission.

Here's the time table:

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
