BPSC TRE 2 Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Teacher phase 2 admit card today

BPSC TRE Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will issue admit cards of the second phase of the School Teacher/Headmaster Written (Objective) Competitive Examination (BPSC TRE 2.0, 2023) today, December 2. Candidates can download the BPSC TRE admit card from bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, when released.

BPSC TRE 2 Admit Card 2023 Live Updates

The commission has asked candidates to upload recent passport-size photographs (25 kb, 250x250) by logging into their dashboards. Admit cards can be downloaded after that.

It further said that codes and district details of exam centres will be mentioned on admit cards.

The second phase of BPSC TRE is for 69,706 vacancies of school teachers under the Education Department, Bihar, and 916 vacancies under the Backward Class Welfare Department.