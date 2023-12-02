BPSC TRE 2.0 admit card 2023 today on bpsc.bih.nic.in, upload photo before downloading it

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is going to release admit cards for the second phase of the School Teacher/Headmaster Written (Objective) Competitive Examination (BPSC TRE 2.0, 2023) today, December 2. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download the BPSC TRE admit card from bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. BPSC TRE 2.0 admit card 2023 releasing today (bpsc.bih.nic.in)

Ahead of downloading admit cards, candidates have to upload their recent passport-size photographs (25 kb, 250x250) by logging into their dashboards. Admit cards will be generated only after doing this.

Candidates will get to know their examination centre code and district on admit cards, the commission said.

For further details, click here.

How to download BPSC TRE 2.0 admit card 2023

Login to your dashboard on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in or bpsc.bih.nic.in. Upload your passport photo as per size and dimension prescribed. Now, proceed to download your admit card. Download it and ensure that there is no error in the photo, signature and name. Check and confirm details such as reporting time, exam centre code. Read the instructions given on the admit card.

Recently, the commission announced a revised schedule for TRE 2.0. As per the revised schedule, the examination scheduled for December 7 will be held in 2 shifts: from 10 am to 12:30 om and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Exams scheduled for other dates – December 8 to 15 – will be in single shifts, from 12 pm to 2:30 pm.

For the Principal, Backward Class and Most Backward Class Welfare Department and Scheduled Caste and Tribe Welfare Department post, the exam take place in the first shift on December 7 and and Music and Art examination for Backward Work and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Department (Class- 9- 10) and the second for Scheduled Caste and Tribe Welfare Department (Class- 6- 10) will be held in the second shift that day.

BPSC TRE phase 2 is being held for 69,706 posts of school teachers under the Education Department, Bihar, and 916 vacancies under the Backward Class Welfare Department.