CA May Exam 2021: ICAI releases exam date for Inter, Final & PQC courses

CA May Exam 2021 date released. The Inter, Final and PQC examination will begin on July 5, 2021 onwards. Check notice here.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has released the exam date for CA May Exam 2021. The examination for Intermediate, Final, and PQC for old and new courses will begin on July 5, 2021, onwards. Candidates who will appear for the CA examination for May session can check the official notice on the official site of ICAI on icai.org. The detailed schedule will be available to all the candidates shortly.

The official notice reads, “In continuation to the Announcement dated 27th April 2021, it is hereby announced for general information that the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) {Under Old Scheme}, Intermediate {Under New Scheme}, Final {Under Old and New Scheme} and Post Qualification Course, viz.,: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and Internal Taxation- Assessment Test (INTT-AT) of May 2021 examinations shall now commence from Monday, 5th July 2021 across the globe. The detailed schedule/ notification for the said examinations will be announced shortly.”

Along with this, the Institute has also extended the deadline for the completion of orientation course or IT training by CA students till June 30, 2021. Earlier the deadline was May 31, 2021. Students will have to complete Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills (ICITSS) consisting of Information Technology Training (ITT) and Orientation Course (OC) each of 15 days before registering for practical training.

The examination for May session was postponed due to the increasing COVID19 cases across the country. The ICAI CA Intermediate exam was scheduled to begin on May 22 and the final exam was scheduled to be conducted from May 21.

Topics
icai ca exams icai ca may exam icai ca exam date icai ca exam
