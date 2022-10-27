CAT 2022 admit card today on iimcat.ac.in, know how to download hall ticket
Published on Oct 27, 2022 08:09 AM IST
CAT 2022 admit card will be published today, October 27 on iimcat.ac.in. The entrance test is scheduled for November 27.
Admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will be issued today, October 27. When released, aspirants can download it from the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
As per the official schedule, CAT 2022 will be conducted on November 27 in CBT mode.
To download admit card, candidates have to login with their user ID and password. These are the steps to follow:
How to download CAT 2022 admit card
Go to the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
Click on the admit card tab.
Enter your user ID, password and login.
View and download the admit card.
For more information on CAT 2022, candidates are advised to visit iimcat.ac.in.
