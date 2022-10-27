Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CAT 2022 Admit Card Live Updates: IIM CAT hall tickets today on iimcat.ac.in
Live

CAT 2022 Admit Card Live Updates: IIM CAT hall tickets today on iimcat.ac.in

competitive exams
Updated on Oct 27, 2022 11:02 AM IST

CAT Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: IIM CAT admit cards will be available on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Follow latest updates here. 

CAT 2022 Admit Card Live Updates: IIM CAT hall tickets soon on iimcat.ac.in
CAT 2022 Admit Card Live Updates: IIM CAT hall tickets soon on iimcat.ac.in(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

CAT 2022 Admit Card Live Updates: Admit cards or hall tickets for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will be published today, October 27. IIM CAT admit cards will be available on the official website, iimcat.ac.in and candidates can download it after logging in with their user ID and password. 

The link to download admit cards will be available up to the exam date – November 27. The admit card contains important details like exam city and centre details, shift timings, etc. 

CAT is held at national-level for shortlisting candidates for admission to Indian Institutes of Management and other participating institutions. For IIM admissions, after qualifying CAT, candidates need to appear in further rounds like group discussion and personal interview. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 27, 2022 11:02 AM IST

    CAT 2022 exam day

    CAT 2022 will take place on November 27 at test centres across the country. 

  • Oct 27, 2022 10:25 AM IST

    CAT admit card 2022: Login details required to download hall ticket

    To download CAT admit cards, candidates have to use their user ID and password in the login tab. 

  • Oct 27, 2022 10:14 AM IST

    Where to check CAT 2022 admit card

    CAT 2022 admit cards can be downloaded from the exam website, iimcat.ac.in. 

  • Oct 27, 2022 10:12 AM IST

    CAT 2022 admit cards today

    Admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will be published shortly on the official website. Candidates can check the direct link here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news admit card.

CAT 2022 Admit Card Live Updates: IIM CAT hall tickets today on iimcat.ac.in

competitive exams
Updated on Oct 27, 2022 11:02 AM IST

CAT Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: IIM CAT admit cards will be available on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Follow latest updates here. 

CAT 2022 Admit Card Live Updates: IIM CAT hall tickets soon on iimcat.ac.in(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
CAT 2022 Admit Card Live Updates: IIM CAT hall tickets soon on iimcat.ac.in(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

SSC CGL 2021 tier 2 final answer key, question paper out on ssc.nic.in, get link

competitive exams
Published on Oct 27, 2022 08:38 AM IST

SSC CGL 2021 tier 2 exam final answer key and question papers have been released on ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL 2021 tier 2 final answer key, question paper out on ssc.nic.in, get link(ssc.nic.in)
SSC CGL 2021 tier 2 final answer key, question paper out on ssc.nic.in, get link(ssc.nic.in)

CAT 2022 admit card today on iimcat.ac.in, know how to download hall ticket

competitive exams
Updated on Oct 27, 2022 10:25 AM IST

CAT 2022 admit card will be published today, October 27 on iimcat.ac.in. The entrance test is scheduled for November 27.

CAT 2022 admit card today on iimcat.ac.in, know how to download(HT File Photo)
CAT 2022 admit card today on iimcat.ac.in, know how to download(HT File Photo)

KARTET 2022 Admit Card out at schooleducation.kar.nic.in, download link here

competitive exams
Published on Oct 26, 2022 04:55 PM IST

KARTET 2022 Admit Card has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

KARTET 2022 Admit Card out at schooleducation.kar.nic.in, download link here
KARTET 2022 Admit Card out at schooleducation.kar.nic.in, download link here

AISSEE 2023: Register for Sainik School entrance exam on aissee.nta.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Oct 26, 2022 03:35 PM IST

AISSEE 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates on aissee.nta.nic.in.

AISSEE 2023: Register for Sainik School entrance exam on aissee.nta.nic.in (For representation purpose)
AISSEE 2023: Register for Sainik School entrance exam on aissee.nta.nic.in (For representation purpose)

CA November Exam 2022: ICAI PQC exam postponed, to be conducted in December

competitive exams
Published on Oct 26, 2022 02:41 PM IST

ICAI CA PQC November Exam 2022 has been postponed. The examination will now be conducted in December 2022. Check notice below.

ICAI CA PQC November Exam 2022 postponed, to be conducted in December
ICAI CA PQC November Exam 2022 postponed, to be conducted in December

CAT 2022 admit card tomorrow on iimcat.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on Oct 26, 2022 01:09 PM IST

CAT 2022 admit card will be issued on October 27 at iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2022 admit card tomorrow on iimcat.ac.in(Hindustan Times)
CAT 2022 admit card tomorrow on iimcat.ac.in(Hindustan Times)

ICAI CA November Exam 2022 postponed for Shimla city, notice here

competitive exams
Published on Oct 26, 2022 01:00 PM IST

ICAI CA November Exam 2022 has been postponed for Shimla city. Candidates can check the official notice below.

ICAI CA November Exam 2022 postponed for Shimla city, notice here
ICAI CA November Exam 2022 postponed for Shimla city, notice here

CSAB 2022 special round registration begins, here’s direct link to apply

competitive exams
Published on Oct 26, 2022 12:24 PM IST

CSAB 2022 special round registration have started. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

CSAB 2022 special round registration begins, here’s direct link to apply
CSAB 2022 special round registration begins, here’s direct link to apply

CAT Admit Card 2022 releasing this week at iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to download

competitive exams
Published on Oct 25, 2022 05:56 PM IST

CAT Admit Card 2022 will be released this week. Candidates can download the admit card through the simple steps given below.

CAT Admit Card 2022 releasing this week at iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to download
CAT Admit Card 2022 releasing this week at iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to download

IGNOU TEE December 2022 time table revised, check new dates here

competitive exams
Published on Oct 25, 2022 04:48 PM IST

IGNOU TEE December 2022 time table has been revised. Candidates can check the new dates below.

IGNOU TEE December 2022 time table revised, check new dates here
IGNOU TEE December 2022 time table revised, check new dates here

UGC NET Result 2022: How to check December and June results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Oct 25, 2022 02:25 PM IST

UGC NET Result 2022 for December and June results will be declared soon. Candidates can follow the steps to check the results below.

UGC NET Result 2022: How to check December and June results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in(Hindustan Times)
UGC NET Result 2022: How to check December and June results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in(Hindustan Times)

BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, raise objections till Nov 4

competitive exams
Published on Oct 25, 2022 01:30 PM IST

BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till November 4, 2022.

BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, raise objections till Nov 4
BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, raise objections till Nov 4

ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022 out for Final & Inter, download link here

competitive exams
Published on Oct 25, 2022 11:10 AM IST

ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022 released for Final and Intermediate exams. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022 out for Final & Inter, download link here
ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022 out for Final & Inter, download link here

Kerala KTET 2022 October registration begins tomorrow

competitive exams
Published on Oct 24, 2022 12:20 PM IST

KTET 2022 October registration begins on October 24 on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala KTET 2022 October registration begins tomorrow(HT file)
Kerala KTET 2022 October registration begins tomorrow(HT file)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out