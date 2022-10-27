CAT 2022 Admit Card Live Updates: IIM CAT hall tickets today on iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2022 Admit Card Live Updates: Admit cards or hall tickets for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will be published today, October 27. IIM CAT admit cards will be available on the official website, iimcat.ac.in and candidates can download it after logging in with their user ID and password.

The link to download admit cards will be available up to the exam date – November 27. The admit card contains important details like exam city and centre details, shift timings, etc.

CAT is held at national-level for shortlisting candidates for admission to Indian Institutes of Management and other participating institutions. For IIM admissions, after qualifying CAT, candidates need to appear in further rounds like group discussion and personal interview.