CAT Exam 2023: Pre-requisite instructions all candidates must follow before heading to exam centers

The big day is around the corner. Needless to say, most candidates may be busy doing your last-minute revisions. However, candidates must be aware of certain instructions they are expected to follow before entering the examination centers. In this article, we will look at some of these instructions.

1. REPORT ON TIME

Pre-requisite instructions for candidates appearing for CAT examination 2023(Representative image)

First and foremost, candidates should be punctual and be present at the examination center as per the reporting time mentioned in the hall ticket. Candidates need to report on time, preferably 1.5 hours before the examinations begin, as they will have to complete formalities before appearing for the exams.

2. CARRY YOUR CAT 2023 ADMIT CARD

Undoubtedly the most important document, the admit card for the CAT exam 2023 should be taken without fail for entering the examination hall. The admit card carries many details of the candidate required for the examination.

To get their admit cards, candidates have to log in to their CAT portal accounts procure a soft copy of the admit card, and also take a printout of the admit card. Candidates will have to affix their passport-size photographs to the document and carry it to the examination hall. If a candidate fails to provide Identification proof, the invigilator may cancel his/her candidature.

3. KEEP A GOVT ID CARD

Apart from the admit card, candidates are also expected to carry an acceptable government-issued identification document for verification purposes. These ID cards can include an Aadhar card, passport, driver's license, Voter ID, and PAN card among others. The CAT 2023 admit card includes a list of govt ID cards that candidates can carry.

4. DO NOT TAKE UNNECESSARY ITEMS

It has also been advised that candidates do not carry any unnecessary items along with them as The exam authorities will not take responsibility for the safety of the personal belongings or valuable items of the candidates. These items may include mobile phones, wristwatches, calculator, camera, pencil box, and electronic Bluetooth devices to name a few.

5. DRESS-CODE REQUIRED

Candidates appearing for the exam must not wear caps, jackets, or closed-toed shoes. They can wear pullovers, sweaters, and no-pocket cardigans. Besides, wearing gold or other metal jewelry has also been prohibited.

6. MEDICAL CERTIFICATE FOR PwD CANDIDATES

Candidates under the PwD (people with disabilities) category are required to bring a medical certificate furnishing proof of disability. They must also scribe an affidavit (on the form provided by IIMCAT) to the CAT 2023 examination hall.

CAT exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on November 26 (Sunday), in three slots. It is a computer-based test conducted by the IIMs to evaluate candidates to be admitted to the institutes.

