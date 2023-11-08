CAT 2023: A comprehensive revision guide for the last few days before the exam

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is one of the most competitive and sought-after entrance exams for MBA aspirants in India. With just a few days left for the exam, it's essential to have a well-structured plan in place to make the most of your remaining time. The Common Admission Test (CAT) is one of the most competitive and sought-after entrance exams for MBA aspirants in India.(Shutterstock)

In this article, we'll guide you through a step-by-step preparation strategy to help you succeed in the CAT exam.

Phase 1 (Days 1-15) Practice Mock Tests with Exam Timing:

The first step is to start practicing with mock tests. Ensure you take these tests at the same time slot as your actual exam to acclimate yourself to the exam's timing and conditions. Analyse your performance in each section to identify strengths and weaknesses.

Topic-Wise Preparation:

Focus on key areas that are frequently tested in CAT. Dedicate your time to practicing 20-25 questions daily from para jumbles, paragraph summary, odd one out, and critical reasoning. Additionally, solve 2-4 RC passages daily.

Devote time to solving 2-3 Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation sets daily. Solve questions from previous years' question papers. For Quantitative Ability, concentrate on arithmetic, algebra, and geometry, but don't ignore the number system and modern math. If a simple/basic direct question appears, you should be able to solve it. Aim to solve 20-30 quant questions daily. Ensure that you're taking regular sectional tests to evaluate your progress.

Phase 2: The Final Countdown (Days 16- exam day):

Revision and Formula List:

Review all the topics thoroughly and create a list of formulas for quick reference. Revisit the topics where you feel less confident. Avoid starting new topics at this stage.

During the Exam:

Focus on questions with easy and moderate levels of difficulty before tackling difficult ones. Avoid making careless mistakes by staying attentive throughout the exam. Read questions carefully for better clarity.

Overall Approach and Self-Care:

As you approach the final days before the CAT exam, maintain a balanced study schedule, giving adequate time to all three sections. Develop the habit of studying for longer hours in one sitting to improve your endurance for the actual exam. Make sure to get enough rest, eat well, and stay hydrated. Don't exert too much pressure on yourself in the last few days.

Cracking the CAT exam requires a well-planned and dedicated approach. The last 20 days are crucial, and following this comprehensive preparation guide can help you maximize your chances of success. Remember that consistency, practice, and self-care are the keys to excel in the CAT exam.

(Author Lokesh Agarwal is Unacademy Educator for CAT. Views expressed here are personal.)