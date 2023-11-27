CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 12 Economics sample paper, marking scheme details

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct the Class 12 final examinations from February 15. These exams are expected to end by April 10. The board has issued sample question papers and marking schemes of all Class 10 and Class 12 subjects on the website cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can download and use it while preparing for the final exams. Board exams 2024 date sheet live updates.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 12 Economics sample paper, marking scheme

Here is a look at the Class 12 Economics sample paper – paper pattern, marking scheme, etc.

The duration of the Class 12 Economics written paper is three hours and the maximum marks allotted to the paper is 80.

There are two sections in the paper: Macro Economics and Indian Economic Development.

The paper has 20 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark.

There are four short answer type questions of three marks each. These questions should be answered in 60 to 80words.

The paper contains six short answer type questions of four marks each, which are to be answered in 80 to 100 words.

This paper also contains 4 long answer questions of six marks each. These questions should be answered in 100 to 150 words.

CBSE Class 12 Economics sample paper.

CBSE Class 12 Economics marking scheme.