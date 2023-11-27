CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 12 Economics sample paper, marking scheme details

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct the Class 12 final examinations from February 15. These exams are expected to end by April 10. The board has issued sample question papers and marking schemes of all Class 10 and Class 12 subjects on the website cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can download and use it while preparing for the final exams. Board exams 2024 date sheet live updates.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 12 Economics sample paper, marking scheme