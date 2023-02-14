Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE CTET Answer Key 2022 out at ctet.nic.in, raise objections till February 17

Published on Feb 14, 2023 02:36 PM IST

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates can raise objections till February 17, 2023. The direct link is given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE CTET Answer Key 2022 on February 14, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Central Teacher Eligibility Test conducted from December 28 to February 7, 2023 can download the answer key through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

The objection window link has also be activated on the official website. Incase any candidate are not satisfied with any of the answer key(s), they have to click on the link on the website. Select the question and raise the objection. The last date to raise objections or challenge the answer key is till February 17, 2023.

Candidates will have to pay 1000/- as prescribed fee per question challenged. The payment of the prescribed fees should be done through Credit/Debit Card by February 17, 2023. The challenges, against which the fee is received, will be verified by the concerned subject expert(s).

Direct link to raise objections against CBSE CTET Answer Key 2022

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2022: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
  • Click on challenge submission link available on the home page.
  • Select the question and click on select for challenge.
  • Select the answer option and click on submit.
  • Make the payment of fees and click on submit.
  • Your challenge has been submitted.

