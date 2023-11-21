CLAT 2024 admit card released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, download link here

The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the CLAT 2024 admit card. The Common Law Admission Test hall tickets can be available to candidates on the official website of NLU CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2024 hall tickets now available on NLU CLAT official website

CLAT 2024 download link

The written examination will be conducted on December 3, 2023. The exam will be held in the first shift- from 2 pm to 4 pm. The exam duration is for 2 hours and a total of 120 marks questions will be asked. Each question will carry 1 mark each. There is a negative marking for wrong answers. 0.25 mark will be deducted for wrong answers.

To check and download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

· Visit the official website of NLU CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

· Click on CLAT 2024 hall tickets link available on the home page.

· Enter the login details and click on submit.

· Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the admit card and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year two new cities have been added as new test centres for CLAT 2024- Diu (UT of DNH & DD) and Silvassa (UT of DNH & DD). For more related details candidates can check the official website of NLU CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.