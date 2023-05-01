CMAT 2023 admit card released at cmat.nta.nic.in, direct link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the hall ticket for the Common Management admission test 2023 (CMAT 2023) on May 1. Candidates who will appear for the CMAT 2023 examination can download the admit card from the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their admit cards using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

CMAT 2023 admit card released at cmat.nta.nic.in

NTA will conduct the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on May 4, 2023, in two shifts from 09:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon and from 02:30 P.M. to 05:30 P.M.

Here's the direct link to download admit card

CMAT 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “CMAT 2023 Admit Card”

A new page will be displayed on your screen

Key in your login details

Download the CMAT 2023 hall ticket

Take a printout for future reference.

Any candidate who is having difficulty downloading their CMAT-2023 admit card can contact the NTA Help Desk at (011) 40759000 or (011) 69227700, or send an email to cmat@nta.ac.in.