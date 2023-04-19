National Testing Agency, NTA has released CMAT, GPAT 2023 schedule. The official notice for both CMAT and GPAT exam dates are available on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

CMAT, GPAT 2023 schedule released at nta.ac.in, check dates here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official notice, Common Management Admission Test will be conducted on May 4, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test will also be conducted in two shifts on May 22, 2023. Shift 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

CMAT exam will comprise of 100 questions and maximum marks is 400. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English only. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English only. There will be negative marking for wrong answers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand, GPAT exam will have 125 questions and the total marks is 500. The question paper will be in English only. Candidates will get 4 marks for correct answer and -1 mark for wrong answers. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CMAT or GPAT.