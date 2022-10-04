COMEDK UGET 2022 mock seat allotment result out at comedk.org, get link

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the mock allotment result today, on October 4. The COMEDK UGET 2022 mock seat allotment result was announced at 11 am. The mock seat allotment result is available on www.comedk.org.

The window for changing/editing preferences in the first round of choice-filling will begin on October 4 at 11 am and close on October 6 at 3 pm.

Direct link to check the result

COMEDK UGET 2022: How To Check Mock Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website at comedk.org.

On the homepage, click on the log in tab

Key in your credentials and log in

Check mock allotment result

Take print out for future use.

