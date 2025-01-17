CSIR UGC NET June 2024 certificate issued at csirnet.nta.ac.in, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has issued the CSIR UGC NET June 2024 certificate . Candidates who have appeared for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2024 can download their certificate through the official website of CSIR NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR UGC NET June 2024 certificate issued at csirnet.nta.ac.in, download link

The official notice reads, "The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2024, for 'award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor', 'appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.' and 'admission to Ph.D. only' in 05 Subjects for 2,25,335 Candidates, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on 25, 26 & 27th July, 2024.The certificate of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2024 is now available on NTA website: csirnet.nta.ac.in."

CSIR UGC NET June 2024 certificate: How to download

Candidates who have appeared for the examination and want to download the certificate can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CSIR NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on CSIR UGC NET June 2024 certificate link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your certificate will be displayed.

5. Check the certificate and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Incase any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the certificate, she/he can mail at csirnet@nta.ac.in or ecertificate@nta.ac.in.

Meanwhile, CSIR UGC NET December 2024 registration process is over. The written test will be held on February 16 to February 28, 2025. The examination duration is for 3 hours and will be computer based test. The exam will comprise of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences test papers. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.