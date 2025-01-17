Menu Explore
NIACL Assistant Admit Card 2024 for Phase 1 out at newindia.co.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 17, 2025 02:23 PM IST

NIACL Assistant Admit Card 2024 for Phase 1 has been released. The download link is given here. 

The New india Assurance Co. Ltd. has released NIACL Assistant Admit Card 2024 for Phase 1. Candidates who want to appear for Phase 1 examination can download the admit card through the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in.

NIACL Assistant Admit Card 2024 for Phase 1 out at newindia.co.in, download link
The admit card for online examination is available to candidates from January 16 to January 27, 2025.

The Phase 1 examination will be held on January 27, 2025. All candidates appearing for the test can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below.

Direct link to download NIACL Assistant Admit Card 2024

NIACL Assistant Admit Card 2024: How to download

1. Visit the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in.

2. Click on recruitment link and a new page will open.

3. Now click on Assistant link and again a new page will open.

4. Press NIACL Assistant Admit Card 2024 for Phase 1 link available on the page.

5. Enter the login details and click on submit.

6. Your admit card will be displayed.

7. Check the admit card and download it.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process will consist of online tests (Preliminary & Main Examination). Candidates qualifying in the Main Examination will be further shortlisted for Regional Language Test before the final selection.

This recruitment drive will fill up 500 Assistant posts in the organization. The registration process started on December 17, 2024 and concluded on January 1, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIACL.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
