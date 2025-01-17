Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply extended till January 27, apply at bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda has extended the last date for candidates to applications for Specialist Officer posts. Interested candidates can now submit their online applications till January 27, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1267 Managers and other posts in the organisation. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Candidates who are eligible and would like to apply for the posts, can visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in to submit their online applications.

About the recruitment:

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1267 Managers and other posts in the organisation. The selection process may comprise an online test, psychometric test, or any other test deemed suitable for further selection, followed by a Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates who qualify in the online test.

The online test will comprise of 150 questions and the total marks is 225. The exam duration is for 150 minutes. The online test except the Test of English Language will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi.

Fee details:

Candidates belonging to for General, EWS & OBC category will have to pay Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD & Women candidates will have to pay Rs.100/- as an application fee.

Candidates who wish to apply may follow the below mentioned steps to submit their online applications.

Steps to follow to apply for Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in

Look out for the link to apply for the posts and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to submit their details as well as pay the application fee to complete the application process

Verify the details and submit the application form

Take a print out of the page for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website.

