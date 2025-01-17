Menu Explore
REET 2024: Correction window opens at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 17, 2025 11:26 AM IST

REET 2024 correction window opens at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The direct link to make changes is given here. 

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has opened the REET 2024 correction window on January 17, 2025. Candidates who want to make changes in Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers 2024 can find the correction window link through the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

REET 2024: Correction window opens at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link
REET 2024: Correction window opens at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link

The correction window will close on January 19, 2025 at 12 midnight.

As per the official notice, those candidates who want to make changes to the application form or rectify their mistakes can do it by paying 200/- as an amendment fee. Candidates cannot make changes in name, father's name, mother's name, date of birth, mobile number, examination level and examination centre.

The official notice also mentioned that candidates who have selected test centres in 9 districts that the state government has cancelled can change their test centre preference from January 17-19, 2025.

Direct link to make corrections

REET 2024: How to make corrections

To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on REET 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on correction application form.

4. Make the corrections and click on payment.

5. Once the payment is done download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

REET 2024 registration: Rajasthan board issues important update for applicants, check details

REET 2024 will be conducted in two shifts on February 27. The primary level (level 1) and upper primary level (level 2) exams will be held at different times. The first shift exam will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift exam will be held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBSE.

Official Notice Here

