Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

REET 2024 registration: Rajasthan board issues important update for applicants, check details

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 15, 2025 08:21 PM IST

Candidates who have made errors in the application form, can make amendments from January 17-19, 2025, by paying a fee of ₹200/-

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has shared an important update regarding the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2024.

The official notice also mentioned that candidates who have selected test centres in 9 districts that have been cancelled by the state government can change their test centre preference from January 17-19, 2025. (ANI/For representation)
The official notice also mentioned that candidates who have selected test centres in 9 districts that have been cancelled by the state government can change their test centre preference from January 17-19, 2025. (ANI/For representation)

As per the officials, those candidates who have generated the challan and deposited the examination fee, and have not submitted the application form/ have not taken the print out, can now submit their application forms from January 17-19, 2025, on its official website.

Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and submit their application forms.

Also Read: JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2024 result out at jkssb.nic.in, here's direct link to check

The official notice also mentioned that candidates who have selected test centres in 9 districts that have been cancelled by the state government can change their test centre preference from January 17-19, 2025.

Also Read: Want to become a freelancer? Here are 3 essential skills to be one as per Forbes

Candidates who have made errors in the application form, can make amendments from January 17-19, 2025, by paying a fee of 200/-. Amendments in the candidate's name, father's name, mother's name, date of birth, mobile number, level of examination and exam center cannot be made.

REET 2024 will be conducted in two shifts on February 27. The primary level (level 1) and upper primary level (level 2) exams will be held at different times. The first shift exam will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift exam will be held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: CLAT-UG row: May transfer Consortium of NLUs plea to one high court, says SC

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On