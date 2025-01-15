REET 2024 registration: Rajasthan board issues important update for applicants, check details

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has shared an important update regarding the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2024. The official notice also mentioned that candidates who have selected test centres in 9 districts that have been cancelled by the state government can change their test centre preference from January 17-19, 2025. (ANI/For representation)

As per the officials, those candidates who have generated the challan and deposited the examination fee, and have not submitted the application form/ have not taken the print out, can now submit their application forms from January 17-19, 2025, on its official website.

Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and submit their application forms.

Candidates who have made errors in the application form, can make amendments from January 17-19, 2025, by paying a fee of ₹200/-. Amendments in the candidate's name, father's name, mother's name, date of birth, mobile number, level of examination and exam center cannot be made.

REET 2024 will be conducted in two shifts on February 27. The primary level (level 1) and upper primary level (level 2) exams will be held at different times. The first shift exam will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift exam will be held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

