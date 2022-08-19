CSIR-UGC NET June 2022: Correction window opens today, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has opened correction window for CSIR-UGC NET June 2022 on August 19, 2022. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official site of NTA CSIR on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official website, correction window will open today and will close on August 23, 2022. The examination will be conducted during September 16 to 19, 2022. Candidates who want to make changes can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to make corrections

CSIR-UGC NET June 2022: How to make corrections

Visit the official site of NTA CSIR on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CSIR-UGC NET June 2022 correction window link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and make the changes in the application form.

Once done click on submit.

Your changes have been saved.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For any clarification, candidates may write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000, 011-6922 7700.

