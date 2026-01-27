CTET Admit Card 2026 News Live: Where, how to download CBSE CTET hall tickets when out
CTET Admit Card 2026 News Live: Central Teacher Eligibility Test hall tickets to be out on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.
CTET Admit Card 2026 News Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has not yet released the CTET Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the hall tickets through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The candidates may download the e-Admit Card from the CTET official website and appear for the examination at the given Centre. In case of any discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card regarding particulars of the candidate, photograph and signature or any other information which is different from the confirmation page, he/she may immediately contact the CTET Unit for necessary corrections....Read More
The CTET February 2026 exam will be held on February 8, 2026. The exam will comprise of two papers- Paper II will be held in morning shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Paper I will be held in evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.
Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link and other details.
CTET Admit Card 2026 News Live: Official website to check
CTET Admit Card 2026 News Live: ctet.nic.in
CTET Admit Card 2026 News Live: How to download hall ticket?
Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
Click on CTET Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
Check the admit card and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CTET Admit Card 2026 News Live: Exam shift details
CTET Admit Card 2026 News Live: The exam will comprise of two papers- Paper II will be held in morning shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Paper I will be held in evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.
CTET Admit Card 2026 News Live: Exam date
CTET Admit Card 2026 News Live: The CTET February 2026 exam will be held on February 8, 2026.
CTET Admit Card 2026 News Live: What to do incase of any discrepancy?
CTET Admit Card 2026 News Live: In case of any discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card regarding particulars of the candidate, photograph and signature or any other information which is different from the confirmation page, he/she may immediately contact the CTET Unit for necessary corrections.
CTET Admit Card 2026 News Live: Appear for the exam at the given centre
CTET Admit Card 2026 News Live: The candidates may download the e-Admit Card from the CTET official website and appear for the examination at the given Centre.
CTET Admit Card 2026 News Live: Where to check hall ticket link?
CTET Admit Card 2026 News Live: Candidates who will appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the hall tickets through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
CTET Admit Card 2026 News Live: Date and time
CTET Admit Card 2026 News Live: The date and time of release of hall tickets have not been announced yet.