CTET Admit Card 2026 News Live: Where, how to download CBSE CTET hall tickets when out

CTET Admit Card 2026 News Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has not yet released the CTET Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the hall tickets through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The candidates may download the e-Admit Card from the CTET official website and appear for the examination at the given Centre. In case of any discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card regarding particulars of the candidate, photograph and signature or any other information which is different from the confirmation page, he/she may immediately contact the CTET Unit for necessary corrections. The CTET February 2026 exam will be held on February 8, 2026. The exam will comprise of two papers- Paper II will be held in morning shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Paper I will be held in evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link and other details. ...Read More

