CTET Answer Key 2022 released at ctet.nic.in, download link here

CTET Answer Key 2022 released at ctet.nic.in, download link here

competitive exams
Published on Feb 14, 2023 02:09 PM IST

CTET Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates can check the answer key through the direct link given below.

CTET Answer Key 2022 released at ctet.nic.in, download link here (Shutterstock)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CTET Answer Key 2022 on February 14, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the answer key through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

The answer key has been released for exams conducted from December 28 to February 7, 2023. The attempted question paper of candidates is available in their log-in.

The objection window have been opened on February 14 and will remain opened till February 17, 2023. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official site of CBSE CTET. The challenges submitted by any other mode i.e email/post or in person will not be accepted. The prescribed fee of Rs. 1000/- per question challenged will be required to be submitted through Credit/Debit Card by February 17.

Direct link to download CTET Answer Key 2022

CTET Answer Key 2022: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
  • Click on CTET Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Objection window link

Official Notice

Topics
cbse ctet ctet.nic.in answer key
