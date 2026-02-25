CTET Answer Key 2026 News LIVE: How, where to check CBSE CTET provisional key when released
CTET Answer Key 2026 News LIVE: CBSE CTET provisional key will be out on the official website likely soon. Follow the blog for latest updates.
CTET Answer Key 2026 News LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education will likely release the CTET Answer Key 2026 soon. The date and time of release of the provisional key have not been announced by the Board yet. When released, all those candidates who have appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can find the provisional key link through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in....Read More
The February exam was held on February 7 and 8, 2026. The examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The CBSE CTET exam was held in 140 cities all across the country.
Along with the answer key, the objection window will also open. The answer key and objection window will remain open for 2-3 days on the official website. Candidates can raise objection against the answer key by payment of non refundable fee of ₹1000/- per question as processing charge.
The paid challenges made by the candidates during the stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those submitted on any other medium (viz. email/letter/representation) will not be considered. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, direct link and more.
Follow the blog for latest updates on provisional key, direct link and more.
