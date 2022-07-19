CUET 2022 correction window: NTA issues important instructions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, issued an important notice giving instructions to candidates regarding making corrections in their applications for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2022. The CUET PG application correction window will be available from July 20 to July 22.

The candidates have been urged to make the correction taking utmost care as there would be no more opportunities for correction after the mentioned correction policy.

The notification further asks candidates to check eligibility of the courses offered by the universities where the applicant is desirous of taking admission. "It will be the sole responsibility of the applicant to check the course, eligibility and university offering the course," reads the notification.

Some of the other important instructions or information given in the notification are:

1) University of Hyderabad has withdrawn the M.Sc. Ocean and Atmospheric Science (PGQP34) degree. It is necessary to make changes for applicants who submitted their applications before the withdrawal.

2) JNU has withdrawn the course Development and Labour Studies from (PGQP20) and placed it under new paper code (PGQP79).

3) Delhi Technology University had withdrawn its participation in the CUET (PG)-2022.

The Candidates are advised to check the modification and the corrigendums issued by the NTA. For more details check notification here.