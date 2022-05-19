Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET PG 2022: Registration process to begin today, exam in July last week
CUET PG 2022: Registration process to begin today, exam in July last week

CUET PG 2022 registration process will begin today, May 19, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of CUET NTA. The examination will be conducted on last week of July 2022. 
Published on May 19, 2022 12:02 PM IST
ByPapri Chanda, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA will begin the registration process for CUET PG 2022 on May 19, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of CUET NTA on cuet.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till June 18, 2022.

The CUET PG examination will be conducted in last week of July 2022 in computer based mode. The Agency will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. CUET will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country.

CUET PG 2022: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can check these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of CUET NTA on cuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on CUET PG 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of NTA CUET.

ugc national testing agency education + 1 more
