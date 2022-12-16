CUET PG 2023: NTA to announce test dates and application dates by next week

National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the examination dates and application dates for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) postgraduate (PG) programmes 2023 by next week. The information has been announced by the UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

The UGC Chairman tweeted through his official handle “Next week, NTA will announce CUET-PG test dates and application dates. CUET-PG is expected to be held in the first/second week of June 2023”.

The result of CUET-PG will be announced in the first week of July 2023. The universities will commence the new academic session by August 1, 2023.

The tweet further added, “With the above schedule of CUET-UG and CUET-PG, Universities can complete their admission process by the end of July 2023 and begin the academic sessions by 01 August 2023”.

In his series of tweets, he further added that NTA is working on preparing 1000 test centres across the country, out of which 450 to 500 centres will be used per day.

