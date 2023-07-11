CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Live: Where, how to check provisional key

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue provisional answer keys of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate or CUET PG 2023 on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. No date or time for publication of CUET PG answer key has been confirmed by the agency or by the University Grants Commission (UGC) yet. CUET UG result 2023 live updates.

CUET PG 2023 answer key will be released on cuet.nta.nic.in

Along with answer keys, NTA will also release candidates' recorded responses and question papers of various subjects of the exam.

The entrance test was conducted from June 5 to June 17 and re-exams were held from June 22 to June 30, 2023, at various examination centres across the country.

The exam was held for more than 8.33 lakh candidates in about 245 cities. Check updates on CUET PG answer key here.