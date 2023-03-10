CUET UG 2023: Registration last date extended till March 30, details here

The deadline for submitting an online application for the Common University Entrance Exam (UG) - 2023 has been extended. The UGC chief announced today that March 30 is the deadline for CUET application submission and fee payment. Earlier, the last date for the submission of the application form was March 12. Candidates can apply online through the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21 to May 31. The CUET UG 2023 application correction window will be activated from April 1-April 3. The exam city for CUET 2023 will be released on April 30.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CUET UG 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET UG 2023 link available on the home page.

Key in the registration details and log in to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON