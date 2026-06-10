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CUET UG Answer Key 2026 released at cuet.nta.nic.in, raise objection till June 11

CUET UG Answer Key 2026 has been released. The objection window will close on June 11, 2026. The direct link to download key is given here. 

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 09:04 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET UG Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test can download the provisional key through the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG Answer Key 2026 released at cuet.nta.nic.in, raise objection till June 11

The objection window has also been opened. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of 200/- per question challenges as a non-refundable processing fee. The objection window will close on June 11, 2026.

The payment of the processing fee may be made through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ UPI till 11.50 pm tomorrow. No challenge wil entertain without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode.

Direct link to download CUET UG Answer Key 2026

CUET UG Answer Key 2026: How to download

The examination was held from May 11 to 12 and June 6 and 7, 2026 The exam was held in multiple shifts in computer based test mode across the country and abroad. A total of 1568867 canidadates had registered for the exam. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET UG.

Official Notice Here 

 
nta national testing agency education
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Home / Education News / Competitive Exams / CUET UG Answer Key 2026 released at cuet.nta.nic.in, raise objection till June 11
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