The National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET UG Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test can download the provisional key through the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG Answer Key 2026 released at cuet.nta.nic.in, raise objection till June 11

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The objection window has also been opened. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- per question challenges as a non-refundable processing fee. The objection window will close on June 11, 2026.

The payment of the processing fee may be made through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ UPI till 11.50 pm tomorrow. No challenge wil entertain without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode.

Direct link to download CUET UG Answer Key 2026

CUET UG Answer Key 2026: How to download

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{{^usCountry}} To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on CUET UG Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on CUET UG Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Check the answer key and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Check the answer key and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The candidates' challenges will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied to the responses of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the Experts after the challenge will be final. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The candidates' challenges will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied to the responses of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the Experts after the challenge will be final. {{/usCountry}}

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The examination was held from May 11 to 12 and June 6 and 7, 2026 The exam was held in multiple shifts in computer based test mode across the country and abroad. A total of 1568867 canidadates had registered for the exam. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET UG.

Official Notice Here

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