The Department of School Education, Telangana has released TG TET Hall Ticket 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card for the June exam from the official website of TGTET at tgtet.aponline.in. TG TET Hall Ticket 2026 released at tgtet.aponline.in, direct link to download admit card here

The TGTET exam will begin on June 16 and will end on June 22, 2026. The exam will be held in two session on all days- first session from 9 am to 11.30 am and second session from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. All questions will be multiple choice questions, each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer will be correct. There will be no negative marking.

Direct link to download TG TET Hall Ticket 2026

TG TET Hall Ticket 2026: How to download To download the TG TET admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TGTET at tgtet.aponline.in.

2. Click on TG TET Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TG TET.