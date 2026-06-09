TG TET Hall Ticket 2026 released at tgtet.aponline.in, direct link to download admit card here

The Department of School Education, Telangana has released TG TET Hall Ticket 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card for the June exam from the official website of TGTET at tgtet.aponline.in.
The TGTET exam will begin on June 16 and will end on June 22, 2026. The exam will be held in two session on all days- first session from 9 am to 11.30 am and second session from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. All questions will be multiple choice questions, each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer will be correct. There will be no negative marking.