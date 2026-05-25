The National Testing Agency (NTA has postponed the CUET UG Exam 2026 to be held on May 28, 2026. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG Exam 2026 to be held on May 28 postponed, new date soon at cuet.nta.nic.in(Hindustan Times)

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As per the official notice, the CUET UG exam scheduled to be held on May 28, 2026 in both shifts stand postponed. The exam has been postponed due to change in the date of the holiday on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid). The revised exam dates for the affected candidates will be notified in due course.

The CUET UG exam is scheduled to be held from May 11 to May 31, 2026 cross India and at 14 international cities across 13 countries, including in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi (UAE), Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Kuwait, Kathmandu (Nepal), Doha (Qatar), Muscat (Oman), Manama (Bahrain), Singapore, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), and Washington DC.

A total of 15,68,866 candidates have registered for CUET (UG) 2026. Under the flexibility offered to candidates to opt for up to five subjects each, the registrations have generated an aggregate of approximately 67,56,321 test instances across 12,906 distinct subject combinations, with candidates opting for an average of 4.31 subjects each.

CUET UG Exam 2026: How to download notice

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{{^usCountry}} Candidates who had to appear for May 28 exam can check the revised date when announced by following the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates who had to appear for May 28 exam can check the revised date when announced by following the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on CUET UG Exam 2026 revised date link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on CUET UG Exam 2026 revised date link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET UG. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET UG. {{/usCountry}}

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