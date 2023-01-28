Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CUSAT CAT 2023 registration started at admissions.cusat.ac.in, know how to apply

Published on Jan 28, 2023 03:23 PM IST

CUSAT CAT 2023: Register at admissions.cusat.ac.in for PG and UG Programmes.

ByHT Education Desk

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has started the registration process for CAT 2023 for all PG and UG Programmes. The CAT 2023 registration process will end on February 26. Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

However, candidates can pay till March 6, 2023, with a late fee. CUSAT CAT 2023 computer-based test (CBT) is scheduled to be held on April 29, 30 and May 1, 2023.

The Admit Cards for (UG & PG Programmes) will be available from April 18 to May 1.

Direct link to register here

CUSAT CAT application form 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the CUSAT CAT 2023 registration link.

Key in your personal details

Upload all the photos and signature

Pay the application fee and select centre

Submit the application and take the print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed CAT 2023 prospects here.

