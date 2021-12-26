Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: Biometric verification drive conducted in Prisons Department

A biometric verification drive was conducted by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) in Delhi's Prisons Department in the last week of November.
Delhi: Biometric verification drive conducted in Prisons Department(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 05:42 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

All the newly joined candidates of Delhi Prisons from 2019 onwards (Warder and Assistant Superintendent ranks) recruited through the exams conducted by DSSSB were screened by matching their biometrics with the data preserved at the time of recruitment.

As a result of the exercise, 47 cases of preliminary mismatch have been detected. Further action will be taken after final report is received from DSSSB, according to the DG of Tihar Jail.

However, as an immediate and interim measure, the salaries of all these officials have been stopped and Show Cause Notices have been issued to them. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
