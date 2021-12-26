Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Delhi: Biometric verification drive conducted in Prisons Department
competitive exams

Delhi: Biometric verification drive conducted in Prisons Department

A biometric verification drive was conducted by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) in Delhi's Prisons Department in the last week of November.
Delhi: Biometric verification drive conducted in Prisons Department(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Delhi: Biometric verification drive conducted in Prisons Department(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , New Delhi

A biometric verification drive was conducted by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) in Delhi's Prisons Department in the last week of November.

All the newly joined candidates of Delhi Prisons from 2019 onwards (Warder and Assistant Superintendent ranks) recruited through the exams conducted by DSSSB were screened by matching their biometrics with the data preserved at the time of recruitment.

As a result of the exercise, 47 cases of preliminary mismatch have been detected. Further action will be taken after final report is received from DSSSB, according to the DG of Tihar Jail.

However, as an immediate and interim measure, the salaries of all these officials have been stopped and Show Cause Notices have been issued to them. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dsssb delhi dsssb recruitment dsssb recruitment + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out