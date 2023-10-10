Delhi Higher Judiciary Main Exam 2023 admit card out at delhihighcourt.nic.in, here's direct link

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Oct 10, 2023 01:04 PM IST

Delhi High Court releases admit card for Higher Judicial Service Mains Exam 2023.

The High Court of Delhi has released the admit card for the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains Examination 2023. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in. Candidates can download their admit card for the Main written examination using their application number and date of birth.

Direct link to download admit card

The Delhi High Court Mains exam (written) is scheduled to be conducted on October 14 and 15. The Main written exam will be consisting of four papers including — General Knowledge and Language, Law I, Law II and Law III.

Delhi High Court Main exam admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in

On the homepage, under the public notice section, click on the “Download Admit Card For Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains Examination - 2023”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

