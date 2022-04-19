Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DSSSB admit card out for Jr Clerk, Personal Assistant exam at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued admit cards for the Second Tier PET/Skill Test for Junior Clerk and Personal Assistant positions.
Published on Apr 19, 2022 11:30 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit cards for the Second Tier PET/Skill Test for the posts of Junior Clerk and Personal Assistant. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The DSSSB Second Tier PET/Skill Test for Junior Clerk will be held from May 18 to June 5, and Personal Assistant will be held from April 24 to May 18.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

 DSSSB admit card 2022: Know how to download

Visit official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, “E-ADMIT CARDS LINK FOR SKILL TEST FOR THE POST CODE 17/21 AND 13/20”

Select ‘Second Tier PET/ Skill Test/Online Exam’  

Enter Tier-1 Exam Roll No, select post and click the generate button

The DSSSB admit card will appear on screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

Topics
dsssb delhi dsssb recruitment hall ticket admit card.
