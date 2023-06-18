DSSSB releases hall tickets for June 2023 exams at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, get link

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for June 2023 examinations. The DSSSB exams will be held from June 21 to June 25. Candidates who will appear for the June 2023 examination can download the admit card from the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB releases hall tickets for June 2023 exams at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Direct link to download DSSSB June 2023 exam admit card

DSSSB June 2023 exam admit card: Know how to download

To download the DSSSB June 2023 exam admit card candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Download admit cards for June 2023 exam”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your application number and date of birth

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.ht