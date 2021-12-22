DUET Final Answer Key 2021 for M.Phil, Ph.D released, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released DUET Final Answer Key 2021. Candidates can download the answer key through the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in. The answer key has been released for M.Phil/Ph.D courses for various disciplines.

The examination was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode in 27 cities across India on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and October 1. The answer key challenges were done from October 25 to October 27, 2021. The result was declared on November 22, 2021. Candidates can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download final answer key

DUET Final Answer Key 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

Click on DUET Final Answer Key 2021 for M.Phil, Ph.D link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open and check it.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of DUET.

