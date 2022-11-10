DUET PG answer key 2022 released by NTA, see details here

DUET 2022 Answer Key: National Testing Agency (NTA) has published provisional answer keys of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 for postgraduate and PhD admissions.

Candidates can check DUET PG, PhD answer key 2022 by visiting nta.ac.in and opening the given link.

Along with DUET PG answer key, the agency has also published candidates' response sheets and question papers of various subjects for which the entrance exam was held.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can challenge it by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. The window to send feedback will be available till November 11.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 11 November 2022 (after 05:00 PM),” the agency said.

For further clarification related to DUET 2022, candidates can contact NTA at 011- 40759000 or email at duet@nta.ac.in.

Check the DUET answer key notification below for more details: