FCI Assistant Grade 3 Call Letter 2022 for Phase 2: How to download at fci.gov.in

Food Corporation of India will release FCI Assistant Grade 3 Call Letter 2022 for Phase 2 soon. Candidates can will appear for the Phase 2 examination can check and download the admit card through the official site of FCI at fci.gov.in.

The Phase II examination will be conducted on March 5, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. Those candidates who qualified the Phase I examination will have to appear for Phase 2 exam. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

FCI Assistant Grade 3 Call Letter 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of FCI at fci.gov.in.

Click on recruitment section and a new page will open.

Click on FCI Assistant Grade 3 Call Letter 2022 link available on the page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your call letter will be displayed on the screen.

Check the call letter and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 5043 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of FCI.