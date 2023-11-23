FMGE December 2023: Registration to begin today at natboard.edu.in, exam on January 20

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will begin the registration process for FMGE December 2023 on November 23, 2023. Candidates can apply for Foreign Medical Graduate Examinations can do it from the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

FMGE December 2023: Registration to begin today, exam on January 20

The link to apply for the examination will be activated at 3 pm today. The last date to apply is till December 13, 2023. The edit window will open on December 29 and will close on January 1, 2024. The final opportunity to rectify deficiencies related to documents uploaded in the application can be done from January 5 to January 8, 2024.

The FMGE December 2023 admit card will be issued on January 12, 2024. The examination will be conducted on January 20, 2024, and the result will be declared on February 20, 2024. Also read: NBEMS Exam Calendar 2024: NEET PG, NEET MDS, FMGE & other exam dates out at natboard.edu.in

The candidate should possess a primary medical qualification, which is confirmed by the Indian Embassy concerned, to be a recognized qualification for enrolment as medical practitioner in the country in which the institution awarding the said qualification is situated.

FMGE December 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Click on FMGE December 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the registration link.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fees for all candidates is ₹7080/-. The prescribed exam fee should be remitted through payment gateway provided using a Credit Card or a Debit Card issued by banks in India or other modes as may be made available and have been provided on the web page. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.

