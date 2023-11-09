NBEMS Exam Calendar 2024: NEET PG, NEET MDS, FMGE & other exam dates out at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released NEET PG, NEET MDS, FMGE and other exam dates. Candidates who will appear for the examinations conducted by NBEMS can check the dates through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NBEMS Exam Calendar 2024: NEET PG, NEET MDS, FMGE & other exam dates out

As per the schedule, the FMGE December 2023 and Foreign Dental Screening Test (BDS) 2023 will be conducted on January 20, 2024, NEET MDS 2024 exam will be conducted on February 9, 2024, NEET PG exam on March 3, 2024 and FMGE June 2024 exam on June 30, 2024.

FET 2023 will be conducted on February 18, NBEMS Diploma Practical Examination – Dec 2023 on February/ March 2024, Foreign Dental Screening Test (MDS Degree and PG Diploma) 2023 on March 16, 2024, FNB Exit Examination 2023 on March/ April 2024. DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examinations – April 2024 on April 24, 25, 26, and 27, 2024.

DNB-Post Diploma CET 2024 will be held on May 19, 2024, Formative Assessment Test 2023 on June 9, 2024 and NBEMS Diploma Final Examination – June 2024 on June 13, 14 and 15, 2024.

The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations, read the official notice.