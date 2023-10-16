FMGE December 2023: Registration to begin today at natboard.edu.in, here’s how to apply

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will begin the registration process for FMGE December 2023 on October 16, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination Screening Test can do it through the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

FMGE December 2023: Registration to begin today at natboard.edu.in

The last date to apply is till October 25, 2023. Candidates who are required to have the eligibility certificate are not permitted to apply for Screening Test without the Eligibility Certificate issued by the National Medical Commission. Candidates who want the eligibility certification should apply through National Medical Commission’s website during this tenure.

FMGE December 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on FMGE December 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Now login to the account and fill the application form.

Once the application form is filled, make the payment of application fees and upload the necessary documents.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

FMGE December 2023 will be conducted in December. The exam dates have not been shared by the Board or Commission yet. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.

