Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2022 registration ends today, direct link to apply here
competitive exams

GATE 2022 registration ends today, direct link to apply here

GATE 2022 registration will ends today, September 24, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 07:45 AM IST
GATE 2022 registration ends today, direct link to apply here

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur will close down the registration process for GATE 2022 on September 24, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022 can apply online through the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The registration process was started on September 2, 2021. 

Candidates with late fees can apply online till October 1, 2021 and the window with defective applications for rectifications will open on October 26, 2021. Last date for rectification of applications is till November 1, 2021 and last date for change of paper, category and exam city is till November 12, 2021. GATE 2022 admit card will be available for download on January 3, 2022.

Direct link to apply here 

A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government approved degree program in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts is eligible for appearing in the GATE 2022 exam.

The examination will be conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022 in two shifts. This year two new subjects have been introduced- Geomatics Engineering and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, making the subject count to 29. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIT GATE. 

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gate exam graduate aptitude test in engineering competitive exam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEE advanced 2021 admit card this week: Know how to download

NEET 2021: Know about qualifying criteria, tie-breaking rules

UPPSC staff nurse exam on October 3

JPSC combined assistant engineer main exam schedule announced
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP