GATE 2023 admit cards today on gate.iitk.ac.in, check steps to download

GATE 2023: Admit cards for the 2023 edition of Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering (GATE) will be issued today, January 3. Organising institute IIT Kanpur will release GATE 2023 admit card on the exam website, gate.iitk.ac.in. GATE 2023 admit card live updates.

GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. As per the exam schedule, candidates' responses will be made available on February 15 and answer keys will be issued on February 21. A window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key will be given between February 22 to 25.

GATE 2023 results will be announced on March 16, 2023.

GATE 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download

Visit the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Open the GATE 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter your login details and submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it.

GATE is a national level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts.

GATE score is used for admission and/or financial assistance to Master’s and Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/Arts.

In addition, GATE score is also used by some colleges and institutions for giving admission to students without MoE scholarship/assistantship. Many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.

