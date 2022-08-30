GATE 2023 registration begins today on gate.iitk.ac.in; Important points

GATE 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is going to begin the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 today, August 30.

Application forms will be available soon on gate.iitk.ac.in. As per the schedule released, the last date to apply for the exam is September 30 but candidates can pay a late fee and submit forms up to October 7.

Documents required for GATE 2022 registration:

High quality photograph of the candidate conforming to the requirements specified in the GATE 2023 information brochure.

High quality image of candidate's signature.

Scanned copy of category (SC/ST) certificate in pdf format, if applicable.

Scanned copy of PwD certificate in pdf format, if applicable.

Scanned copy of certificate of Dyslexia, if applicable, in pdf format.

Scanned copy of any of the valid photo identity document: Aadhar-UID (preferable), Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID or Driving License. The ID should have name and date of birth of the candidate and an unique Photo ID number. Candidates need to carry an original photo ID on the exam day.

GATE 2022 application fee is ₹850 per paper up to September 30 and ₹1,350 after that for female candidates. For SC, ST, PwD candidates, it is ₹850 per paper up to September 30 and ₹1,350 after that.

Others, including foreign nationals have to pay ₹1,700 per paper up to September 30 and ₹2,200 after that to submit GATE applications.

A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or has already completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts is eligible to apply for GATE 2023.

For more details, check the GATE 2023 information bulletin.

