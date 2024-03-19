 GATE 2024 result: Find out how much the toppers scored | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
GATE 2024 result: Find out how much the toppers scored

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 19, 2024 01:13 PM IST

As per the official list, 3 candidates secured AIR 1 in the Electrical Engineering category and 2 candidates secured AIR 1 in the Civil Engineering category.

The GATE 2024 result was announced on March 16, 2024, by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore.

IISc Bangalore has also released the list of toppers in GATE 2024 on its official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

IISc Bangalore has also released the list of toppers in GATE 2024 on its official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The candidates’ responses were released on February 16, and the answer key was published on February 19, 2024.

As per the official list, 3 candidates secured AIR 1 in the Electrical Engineering category and 2 candidates secured AIR 1 in the Civil Engineering category. The toppers list mentions the raw marks which is out of 100 and the GATE score which is out of 1000.

The three candidates who secured AIR 1 in Electrical Engineering are Manoj Kumar Sinka, Shivam and Sai Kiran Adelly. They scored 77 as raw marks and secured a GATE score of 1000 in the category.

The two candidates who secured AIR 1 in the Civil Engineering category are Deepak and Bhanu Pratap Singh. They scored 87.33 as raw marks and secured a GATE score of 989 in the category.

Raja Majhi topped Electronics and Communication Engineering, Piyush Kumar topped Computer Science and Information Technology and Suraj Kumar Samal topped Mechanical Engineering categories.

Find the detailed list of candidates who topped various test papers with their scores here:

Test PaperName of the candidateRaw Marks (out of 100)GATE score (out of 1000)
Aerospace EngineeringKundan Jaiswal86.33962
Agricultural EngineeringPratik Sherke75.671000
Architecture and PlanningGajender Kumar Sharma77981
Biomedical EngineeringSanjeev C Achar54.331000
BiotechnologyAkanksha S831000
Civil EngineeringDeepak87.33989
Civil EngineeringBhanu Pratap Singh87.33989
Chemical EngineeringAdarsh Rai73.331000
Computer Science and Information TechnologyPiyush Kumar901000
Test PaperName of the candidateRaw marks (out of 100)GATE score (out of 1000)
ChemistryHimanshu Papnai781000
Data Science and Artificial IntelligenceAyyagari Satya Sai Srikar901000
Electronics and Communication EngineeringRaja Majhi84.641000
Electrical EngineeringManoj Kumar Sinha771000
Electrical EngineeringShivam771000
Electrical EngineeringSai Kiran Adelly771000
Environmental Science and EngineeringGaddipati Yaswanth Babu77.33965
Ecology and EvolutionDhrubojyoti Patra81.671000
Geomatics EngineeringVaibhav Sonkar79.331000
Test PaperName of the candidateRaw marks (out of 100)GATE score (out of 1000)
Geology and Geophysics (Geology)Jaydeep Roy82.331000
Geology and Geophysics (Geophysics)Shivam Kumar Rai75.33999
Instrumentation EngineeringRishab Gupta82.67984
MathematicsSuyash Srivastava71.331000
Mechanical EngineeringSuraj Kumar Samal84.641000
Mining EngineeringAnurag Kumar Pathak58.33966
Metallurgical EngineeringHrutidipan Pradhan81.67977
Naval Architecture and Marine EngineeringPrince Kumar55.331000
Petroleum EngineeringSaurabh Kumar80.67955
Test PaperName of the CandidateRaw marks (out of 100)GATE score (out of 1000)
PhysicsAnurag Singh78.331000
Production and Industrial EngineeringKumar Vishesh84.671000
StatisticsSinchan Snigdha Adhikary89.671000
Textile Engineering and Fibre ScienceMeenu Munjal721000
Engineering Sciences (Engineering Mathematics, Fluid Mechanics, Solid Mechanics)Ghanshyam Girish Dhamat83989
Humanities and Social Sciences (Economics)Srijan Shashwat70.33940
Humanities and Social Sciences (English)Ajay Kumar831000
Humanities and Social Sciences (Linguistics)Jesu Nazarene Roy77.331000
Humanities and Social Sciences (Philosophy)Utkarsh Rana58.67 1000
Humanities and Social Sciences (Psychology)Srishti Datta77.67975
Humanities and Social Sciences (Sociology)Mohammed Shefin M P631000
Life Sciences (Chemistry, Biochemistry, Zoology)Siddhant Bhardwaj77.331000

