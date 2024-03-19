GATE 2024 result: Find out how much the toppers scored
As per the official list, 3 candidates secured AIR 1 in the Electrical Engineering category and 2 candidates secured AIR 1 in the Civil Engineering category.
The GATE 2024 result was announced on March 16, 2024, by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore.
IISc Bangalore has also released the list of toppers in GATE 2024 on its official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The candidates’ responses were released on February 16, and the answer key was published on February 19, 2024.
As per the official list, 3 candidates secured AIR 1 in the Electrical Engineering category and 2 candidates secured AIR 1 in the Civil Engineering category. The toppers list mentions the raw marks which is out of 100 and the GATE score which is out of 1000.
The three candidates who secured AIR 1 in Electrical Engineering are Manoj Kumar Sinka, Shivam and Sai Kiran Adelly. They scored 77 as raw marks and secured a GATE score of 1000 in the category.
The two candidates who secured AIR 1 in the Civil Engineering category are Deepak and Bhanu Pratap Singh. They scored 87.33 as raw marks and secured a GATE score of 989 in the category.
Raja Majhi topped Electronics and Communication Engineering, Piyush Kumar topped Computer Science and Information Technology and Suraj Kumar Samal topped Mechanical Engineering categories.
Find the detailed list of candidates who topped various test papers with their scores here:
|Test Paper
|Name of the candidate
|Raw Marks (out of 100)
|GATE score (out of 1000)
|Aerospace Engineering
|Kundan Jaiswal
|86.33
|962
|Agricultural Engineering
|Pratik Sherke
|75.67
|1000
|Architecture and Planning
|Gajender Kumar Sharma
|77
|981
|Biomedical Engineering
|Sanjeev C Achar
|54.33
|1000
|Biotechnology
|Akanksha S
|83
|1000
|Civil Engineering
|Deepak
|87.33
|989
|Civil Engineering
|Bhanu Pratap Singh
|87.33
|989
|Chemical Engineering
|Adarsh Rai
|73.33
|1000
|Computer Science and Information Technology
|Piyush Kumar
|90
|1000
|Test Paper
|Name of the candidate
|Raw marks (out of 100)
|GATE score (out of 1000)
|Chemistry
|Himanshu Papnai
|78
|1000
|Data Science and Artificial Intelligence
|Ayyagari Satya Sai Srikar
|90
|1000
|Electronics and Communication Engineering
|Raja Majhi
|84.64
|1000
|Electrical Engineering
|Manoj Kumar Sinha
|77
|1000
|Electrical Engineering
|Shivam
|77
|1000
|Electrical Engineering
|Sai Kiran Adelly
|77
|1000
|Environmental Science and Engineering
|Gaddipati Yaswanth Babu
|77.33
|965
|Ecology and Evolution
|Dhrubojyoti Patra
|81.67
|1000
|Geomatics Engineering
|Vaibhav Sonkar
|79.33
|1000
|Test Paper
|Name of the candidate
|Raw marks (out of 100)
|GATE score (out of 1000)
|Geology and Geophysics (Geology)
|Jaydeep Roy
|82.33
|1000
|Geology and Geophysics (Geophysics)
|Shivam Kumar Rai
|75.33
|999
|Instrumentation Engineering
|Rishab Gupta
|82.67
|984
|Mathematics
|Suyash Srivastava
|71.33
|1000
|Mechanical Engineering
|Suraj Kumar Samal
|84.64
|1000
|Mining Engineering
|Anurag Kumar Pathak
|58.33
|966
|Metallurgical Engineering
|Hrutidipan Pradhan
|81.67
|977
|Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering
|Prince Kumar
|55.33
|1000
|Petroleum Engineering
|Saurabh Kumar
|80.67
|955
|Test Paper
|Name of the Candidate
|Raw marks (out of 100)
|GATE score (out of 1000)
|Physics
|Anurag Singh
|78.33
|1000
|Production and Industrial Engineering
|Kumar Vishesh
|84.67
|1000
|Statistics
|Sinchan Snigdha Adhikary
|89.67
|1000
|Textile Engineering and Fibre Science
|Meenu Munjal
|72
|1000
|Engineering Sciences (Engineering Mathematics, Fluid Mechanics, Solid Mechanics)
|Ghanshyam Girish Dhamat
|83
|989
|Humanities and Social Sciences (Economics)
|Srijan Shashwat
|70.33
|940
|Humanities and Social Sciences (English)
|Ajay Kumar
|83
|1000
|Humanities and Social Sciences (Linguistics)
|Jesu Nazarene Roy
|77.33
|1000
|Humanities and Social Sciences (Philosophy)
|Utkarsh Rana
|58.67
|1000
|Humanities and Social Sciences (Psychology)
|Srishti Datta
|77.67
|975
|Humanities and Social Sciences (Sociology)
|Mohammed Shefin M P
|63
|1000
|Life Sciences (Chemistry, Biochemistry, Zoology)
|Siddhant Bhardwaj
|77.33
|1000
Also Read: GATE 2024 result declared at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, direct link here