GATE 2024 result: Find out how much the toppers scored

The GATE 2024 result was announced on March 16, 2024, by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. IISc Bangalore has also released the list of toppers in GATE 2024 on its official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The candidates' responses were released on February 16, and the answer key was published on February 19, 2024.

As per the official list, 3 candidates secured AIR 1 in the Electrical Engineering category and 2 candidates secured AIR 1 in the Civil Engineering category. The toppers list mentions the raw marks which is out of 100 and the GATE score which is out of 1000.

The three candidates who secured AIR 1 in Electrical Engineering are Manoj Kumar Sinka, Shivam and Sai Kiran Adelly. They scored 77 as raw marks and secured a GATE score of 1000 in the category.

The two candidates who secured AIR 1 in the Civil Engineering category are Deepak and Bhanu Pratap Singh. They scored 87.33 as raw marks and secured a GATE score of 989 in the category.

Raja Majhi topped Electronics and Communication Engineering, Piyush Kumar topped Computer Science and Information Technology and Suraj Kumar Samal topped Mechanical Engineering categories.

Find the detailed list of candidates who topped various test papers with their scores here:

Test Paper Name of the candidate Raw Marks (out of 100) GATE score (out of 1000) Aerospace Engineering Kundan Jaiswal 86.33 962 Agricultural Engineering Pratik Sherke 75.67 1000 Architecture and Planning Gajender Kumar Sharma 77 981 Biomedical Engineering Sanjeev C Achar 54.33 1000 Biotechnology Akanksha S 83 1000 Civil Engineering Deepak 87.33 989 Civil Engineering Bhanu Pratap Singh 87.33 989 Chemical Engineering Adarsh Rai 73.33 1000 Computer Science and Information Technology Piyush Kumar 90 1000

Test Paper Name of the candidate Raw marks (out of 100) GATE score (out of 1000) Chemistry Himanshu Papnai 78 1000 Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Ayyagari Satya Sai Srikar 90 1000 Electronics and Communication Engineering Raja Majhi 84.64 1000 Electrical Engineering Manoj Kumar Sinha 77 1000 Electrical Engineering Shivam 77 1000 Electrical Engineering Sai Kiran Adelly 77 1000 Environmental Science and Engineering Gaddipati Yaswanth Babu 77.33 965 Ecology and Evolution Dhrubojyoti Patra 81.67 1000 Geomatics Engineering Vaibhav Sonkar 79.33 1000

Test Paper Name of the candidate Raw marks (out of 100) GATE score (out of 1000) Geology and Geophysics (Geology) Jaydeep Roy 82.33 1000 Geology and Geophysics (Geophysics) Shivam Kumar Rai 75.33 999 Instrumentation Engineering Rishab Gupta 82.67 984 Mathematics Suyash Srivastava 71.33 1000 Mechanical Engineering Suraj Kumar Samal 84.64 1000 Mining Engineering Anurag Kumar Pathak 58.33 966 Metallurgical Engineering Hrutidipan Pradhan 81.67 977 Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering Prince Kumar 55.33 1000 Petroleum Engineering Saurabh Kumar 80.67 955

Test Paper Name of the Candidate Raw marks (out of 100) GATE score (out of 1000) Physics Anurag Singh 78.33 1000 Production and Industrial Engineering Kumar Vishesh 84.67 1000 Statistics Sinchan Snigdha Adhikary 89.67 1000 Textile Engineering and Fibre Science Meenu Munjal 72 1000 Engineering Sciences (Engineering Mathematics, Fluid Mechanics, Solid Mechanics) Ghanshyam Girish Dhamat 83 989 Humanities and Social Sciences (Economics) Srijan Shashwat 70.33 940 Humanities and Social Sciences (English) Ajay Kumar 83 1000 Humanities and Social Sciences (Linguistics) Jesu Nazarene Roy 77.33 1000 Humanities and Social Sciences (Philosophy) Utkarsh Rana 58.67 1000 Humanities and Social Sciences (Psychology) Srishti Datta 77.67 975 Humanities and Social Sciences (Sociology) Mohammed Shefin M P 63 1000 Life Sciences (Chemistry, Biochemistry, Zoology) Siddhant Bhardwaj 77.33 1000

