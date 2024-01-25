MPSC: Set of instructions released for candidates appearing in Civil Engineering Services Main Examination 2023

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released a set of instructions for candidates appearing for the state Civil Engineering Services Main Examination 2023 dated January 28. In a notice, the MPSC listed several points that candidates must adhere to. MPSC releases set of instructions for candidates appearing in the Maharashtra Civil Engineering Services Main Examination 2023.

In this article, we will look at the set of instructions as prescribed by the commission.

1. All candidates must download the original admission certificate and print it from the Commission's online application system website.

2. Candidates are required to go through the guidelines regarding the procedure to be followed by the candidates during the examinations conducted by the commission on its official website under the Guidelines for Examination tab.

3. Candidates must reach the allotted examination center 1.5 hours before the commencement of the examination. No candidate would be permitted to enter the examination hall after the time mentioned on the admit card.

4. Candidates must carry at least one original identity card such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, PAN card, or driving license with a photograph of the candidate.

5. No candidate shall be allowed to carry mobile phones or any other telecommunication device inside the examination hall.

6. Relatives, guardians, or other unauthorized persons are not permitted to enter the premises of the examination center under any circumstances for any reason, the commission said.

7. The commission has warned of legal action against candidates found to have consumed alcohol or intoxicating liquor during the examination. Such candidates shall be barred from appearing in all examinations conducted by the Commission. at the discretion of the Commission.

8. Candidates must only sit on seats allotted to them following the verification. Action will be taken against candidates who are found to be sitting on a different seat number rather than the one allotted to them.

9. The commission will not be making any arrangements for the candidates to park their vehicles at the examination center.

10. The instructions given on the Question Booklet, Answer Sheet as well as the Admit Card must be read carefully and followed exactly by all candidates.

11. All details pertaining to the candidate and examination must be mentioned correctly on the answer sheet.

12. If the commission finds a candidate violating any of the instructions or indulging in malpractice, it will result in permanent disbarment of the candidate.

