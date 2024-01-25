National Testing Agency, NTA begins registration process for Uttarakhand High Court Recruitment 2024 on January 25, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for High Court of Uttarakhand Recruitment Examination – 2024 can apply online through the official website of UKHC at uhcrec.ntaonline.in. Uttarakhand High Court Recruitment 2024: NTA begins registration, link here

The last date to apply is till February 22, 2024 and the last date for payment of fee is till February 23, 2024. The examination will be conducted in pen and paper mode on March 17, 2024. The exam duration is 150 minutes, and the paper pattern will be objective type.

Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant: 57 posts

Stenographer/Personal Assistant: 82 posts

Direct link to apply for Uttarakhand High Court Recruitment 2024

Uttarakhand High Court Recruitment 2024: How to Apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UKHC at uhcrec.ntaonline.in.

Click on Uttarakhand High Court Recruitment 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for Unreserved and Uttarakhand Other Backward Classes economically weaker section category is ₹1000/- and ₹500/-for others. The payment should be done online through Net Banking, Debit , Credit card and UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UHCREC.