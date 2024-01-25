close_game
Uttarakhand High Court Recruitment 2024: NTA begins registration, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 25, 2024 05:33 PM IST

Uttarakhand High Court Recruitment 2024 registration begins at uhcrec.ntaonline.in. Direct link to apply here.

National Testing Agency, NTA begins registration process for Uttarakhand High Court Recruitment 2024 on January 25, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for High Court of Uttarakhand Recruitment Examination – 2024 can apply online through the official website of UKHC at uhcrec.ntaonline.in.

The last date to apply is till February 22, 2024 and the last date for payment of fee is till February 23, 2024. The examination will be conducted in pen and paper mode on March 17, 2024. The exam duration is 150 minutes, and the paper pattern will be objective type.

Vacancy Details

  • Junior Assistant: 57 posts
  • Stenographer/Personal Assistant: 82 posts

Direct link to apply for Uttarakhand High Court Recruitment 2024

Uttarakhand High Court Recruitment 2024: How to Apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of UKHC at uhcrec.ntaonline.in.
  • Click on Uttarakhand High Court Recruitment 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for Unreserved and Uttarakhand Other Backward Classes economically weaker section category is 1000/- and 500/-for others. The payment should be done online through Net Banking, Debit , Credit card and UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UHCREC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
